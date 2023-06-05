Man Asks Guests To Gift Books At Daughter's Wedding To Distribute Them To Tribal Students

Books as wedding gifts are a far-off thought. But this special wedding in Coimbatore’s Kovai seems to have followed this different approach. Jawagar Subramaniam, a nature conservationist and a grocer came up with a unique idea of helping the tribal people. At his 26-year-old daughter, S V Swarna Prabha’s wedding, he requested the guests to bring books as gifts so that it would provide help to tribal students whose financial constraints did not allow them to purchase books.

As per the directive by the bride’s father, guests at S V Swarna Prabha and M K Thiruvikram’s wedding at the Ayyappa Seva Sangam marriage hall in Ramanagar brought books with them. In the wedding card invitation, Jawagar penned a list of items that were to be brought to the wedding. They included printed handbooks for class 10 and 12 students, UPSC cracking guides, books on Tamil literature, history books, self-help books, self-improvement books, novels, poetry, and books on Indian governance.

After the completion of the marital rituals, Jawagar was elated by the positive response of the guests. While some of them gave books on national leaders, others on a variety of storybooks. According to The New Indian Express, Jawagar installed book stalls at the wedding where the guests donated books, meant for the tribal children.

Jawahar revealed that he would be handing these books to the tribal kids, free of cost. He would be giving them to the managing trustee of Dr Kalam Foundation, Kishore Chandran. The members associated with the organisation would then hand over the books to the tribals in Anaikatti, Karunga Nagar, and Valparai.