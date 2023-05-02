Trends :Wrestlers' ProtestManipur ViolenceDelhi RainArmy Chopper CrashGo First Crisis
Home » India » Man Attempting to Rob Bank Hides in False Ceiling Overnight, Caught by Police in J-K's Poonch

Man Attempting to Rob Bank Hides in False Ceiling Overnight, Caught by Police in J-K's Poonch

Mohd Abrar's attempt to transfer money from the Mendhar branch of the Jammu & Kashmir Bank early on Tuesday alerted the officials, who immediately informed the police and the accused was caught red-handed, they said

May 02, 2023

Jammu, India

The local police station was immediately informed and the accused arrested (Representational Image/ANI)
A dismissed bank employee who was caught while allegedly trying to transfer money into his account had hid himself in the false ceiling on the premises overnight, officials said on Tuesday.

A resident of Ari village in Mendhar, Abrar was said to be a former employee of the bank but dismissed in 2021 for his alleged involvement in a fraud. He entered the bank during working hours on Monday and managed to hide inside the false ceiling, an official said.

However, he failed to hack the bank’s security system as he tried to transfer the money, alerting the officials, they said.

The local police station was immediately informed and the accused arrested, he said.

The officials said Abrar is being questioned to ensure that no other bank employee was involved in the attempted robbery.

