Home » India » Man Axed to Death in J-K's Doda, Accused Arrested

The accused, Bharov Singh (31), was arrested from the forested Gandoh area within four hours of the murder, a police official said

Published By: Pragati Pal

PTI

Last Updated: June 17, 2023, 15:03 IST

Jammu, India

Singh attacked Ram Krishan with an axe in the Gandoh area Friday evening, killing him on the spot, the official said, adding a woman Anju Devi (42) was also left injured.(Representational Image: PTI)

A 66-year-old man was axed to death over a dispute related to the extraction of stones in Jammu and Kashmir’s Doda district, police said on Saturday.

The accused, Bharov Singh (31), was arrested from the forested Gandoh area within four hours of the murder, a police official said.

Singh attacked Ram Krishan with an axe in the Gandoh area Friday evening, killing him on the spot, the official said, adding a woman Anju Devi (42) was also left injured.

On getting information, police rushed to the spot and intercepted the accused in the higher reaches of the forest area. While being arrested, the accused also injured himself with the weapon of offence, the official said.

    • The official said prima facie the incident seems to have happened on some old family disputes between two groups.

    “Initially, there were some heated arguments over stone extraction which later led to the incident of the murderous attack," the official said, adding further investigation is on.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

    first published: June 17, 2023, 15:03 IST
