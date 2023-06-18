Trends :PM Modi US VisitTamil Nadu RainPuri Rath YatraAdipurush RowBhopal News
Home » India » Man Beaten to Death in Tamil Nadu's Karaikudi in Broad Daylight

Man Beaten to Death in Tamil Nadu's Karaikudi in Broad Daylight

When Vinith stepped out of the police station, five men chased him in their SUV. After the victim fell on the ground, they starting beating him and later fled in the car

Advertisement

Curated By: Saurabh Verma

News18.com

Last Updated: June 18, 2023, 22:33 IST

Chennai, India

Vinith succumbed to his injuries when he was being taken to the hospital.(Representative Image: Shutterstock)
Vinith succumbed to his injuries when he was being taken to the hospital.(Representative Image: Shutterstock)

In a shocking incident, a man was thrashed to death in Tamil Nadu’s Karaikudi district on Sunday.

The victim, Arivazhagan alias Vinith, was allegedly involved in a murder case. The incident took place when he came out of the police station where he went to appear in connection with the murder case, India Today reported.

top videos
  • Rakul Preet Singh & Pragya Jaiswal Turn To Cold Water Therapy For Fitness | Know Benefits & More
  • Adipurush Fails Monday Test Miserably With 77 Percent Drop; Kriti Sanon Reacts Amid Growing Backlash
  • Rakhi Sawant's Divorce Party May Be A PR Stunt But Should We Consider Stealing A Page From Her Book?
  • Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, More Attend Karan Deol-Drishya Acharya's Grand Wedding Reception In Mumbai
  • Baraatis Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol & Dharmendra Dance To Dhol Beats At Karan Deol's Wedding | WATCH

    • When Vinith stepped out of the police station, five men chased him in their SUV. After the victim fell on the ground, they started beating him and later fled in the car.

    Vinith succumbed to his injuries while he was being taken to the hospital.

    Follow us on

    About the Author

    Saurabh VermaSaurabh Verma covers general, national and international day-to-day news for new...Read More

    first published: June 18, 2023, 22:26 IST
    last updated: June 18, 2023, 22:33 IST
    Read More