Man Beaten to Death in Tamil Nadu's Karaikudi in Broad Daylight

The victim, Arivazhagan alias Vinith, was allegedly involved in a murder case. The incident took place when he came out of the police station where he went to appear in connection with the murder case, India Today reported.

In a shocking incident, a man was thrashed to death in Tamil Nadu’s Karaikudi district on Sunday.

When Vinith stepped out of the police station, five men chased him in their SUV. After the victim fell on the ground, they started beating him and later fled in the car.

Vinith succumbed to his injuries while he was being taken to the hospital.