Trends :Raigad LandslideManipur Viral VideoAhmedabad Road Accident Seema HaiderRain Today
Home » India » Man Beaten to Death in Thane; Murder Case Registered Against 3 Persons

Man Beaten to Death in Thane; Murder Case Registered Against 3 Persons

Based on the complaint, the police has registered a case against the three accused under IPC Sections 302 (murder) and 34 (common intention), an official said

Advertisement

Published By: Asmita Ravi Shankar

PTI

Last Updated: July 18, 2023, 12:13 IST

Thane, India

The victim's son filed a complaint against the three accused. (Representational Image)
The victim's son filed a complaint against the three accused. (Representational Image)

Police have registered a case against three persons for allegedly beating to death a 49-year-old man after a dispute in Maharashtra’s Thane district, an official said on Tuesday.

The incident took place at around 1 am on Monday when the victim while walking accidentally pushed the accused in Vitthalwadi locality of Ulhasnagar, he said. The accused got angry and allegedly beat up the man severely, the official said quoting a complaint filed by the victim’s son.

On Monday morning, the victim’s son received a phone call from his father saying some people beat him up and he was in a hospital.

Advertisement

The complainant then took his father to a government hospital in Ulhasnagar, but as the victim had breathing problems, he was rushed to a civic-run hospital in Kalwa area. As there was no oxygen bed available there, the victim was rushed to the KEM Hospital in neighbouring Mumbai where he vomitted and doctors later declared him dead, according to the FIR.

The victim’s son subsequently filed a police complaint against the three accused.

top videos
  • Janhvi Kapoor Shines In Holographic Gown At Bawaal Screening | A Look At Her Promotion Fashion Files
  • Ananya Panday & Aditya Roy Kapur Viral Vacation Visuals Leave Netizens In A Meltdown; But Why We Ask
  • Rhea Chakraborty Gets Relief In Sushant Singh Rajput Related Drugs Case: A Look At Her Trial(s)
  • Barbie Director Greta Gerwig Opens Up About ADHD Diagnosis; Know Everything About The Condition
  • Kartik Aaryan Bulks Up For His Next 'Chandu Champion'; Know How You Too Can Do It

    • The police said an acquaintance of the deceased informed his son that he had seen the three accused beating up the victim severely. Based on the complaint, the police early Tuesday morning registered a case against the three accused under Indian Penal Code Sections 302 (murder) and 34 (common intention), the official said.

    No arrest was made so far, he said, adding a probe was on into the case.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

    Follow us on

    first published: July 18, 2023, 12:13 IST
    last updated: July 18, 2023, 12:13 IST
    Read More
    Install
    App