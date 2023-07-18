Man Beaten to Death in Thane; Murder Case Registered Against 3 Persons

Police have registered a case against three persons for allegedly beating to death a 49-year-old man after a dispute in Maharashtra’s Thane district, an official said on Tuesday.

The incident took place at around 1 am on Monday when the victim while walking accidentally pushed the accused in Vitthalwadi locality of Ulhasnagar, he said. The accused got angry and allegedly beat up the man severely, the official said quoting a complaint filed by the victim’s son.

On Monday morning, the victim’s son received a phone call from his father saying some people beat him up and he was in a hospital.

The complainant then took his father to a government hospital in Ulhasnagar, but as the victim had breathing problems, he was rushed to a civic-run hospital in Kalwa area. As there was no oxygen bed available there, the victim was rushed to the KEM Hospital in neighbouring Mumbai where he vomitted and doctors later declared him dead, according to the FIR.

The victim’s son subsequently filed a police complaint against the three accused.