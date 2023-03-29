Home » India » Man Booked for Abatement After Live-partner Ends Her Life in Maharashtra

Man Booked for Abatement After Live-partner Ends Her Life in Maharashtra

The woman lived with the accused in a village near Panvel in Navi Mumbai. The accused often beat her up on the suspicion that she was not faithful to him

Published By: Jessica Jani

PTI

Last Updated: March 29, 2023, 08:48 IST

Thane, India

Unable bear the torture any longer, the woman ended her life by jumping into a lake on March 26. (File representative image)
Unable bear the torture any longer, the woman ended her life by jumping into a lake on March 26. (File representative image)

A 52-year-old man from Maharashtra’s Thane district has been booked for abatement after his live-in partner committed suicide, an official said on Tuesday.

The woman lived with the accused in a village near Panvel in Navi Mumbai. The accused often beat her up on the suspicion that she was not faithful to him, he said.

Unable bear the torture any longer, the woman ended her life by jumping into a lake on March 26, said the official, adding that a probe is underway.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)

first published: March 29, 2023, 08:48 IST
last updated: March 29, 2023, 08:48 IST
