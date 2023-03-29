Man Booked for Abatement After Live-partner Ends Her Life in Maharashtra

A 52-year-old man from Maharashtra’s Thane district has been booked for abatement after his live-in partner committed suicide, an official said on Tuesday.

The woman lived with the accused in a village near Panvel in Navi Mumbai. The accused often beat her up on the suspicion that she was not faithful to him, he said.

Unable bear the torture any longer, the woman ended her life by jumping into a lake on March 26, said the official, adding that a probe is underway.

