Home » India » Man Booked for Attacking, Injuring Estranged Wife, Son with Knife in Dombivali

Man Booked for Attacking, Injuring Estranged Wife, Son with Knife in Dombivali

The woman, who lives with her mother in Karnataka, had come to the accused's home for the marriage anniversary of their son on Wednesday

Last Updated: August 31, 2023, 19:49 IST

Thane, India

On the complaint of the son, the man has been booked for voluntarily causing hurt with a dangerous weapon, criminal intimidation and other offences. (Representative Image)
A man was booked in Dombivali in Thane district for allegedly attacking his estranged wife and their son with a knife, a police official said on Thursday.

The woman, who lives with her mother in Karnataka, had come to the accused’s home for the marriage anniversary of their son on Wednesday, he said.

    • “The accused and the woman had an argument, after which he attacked her with a knife. Their son, who intervened, was also injured. Both are hospitalised," the official said.

    On the complaint of the son, the man has been booked for voluntarily causing hurt with a dangerous weapon, criminal intimidation and other offences but the latter is yet to arrested, the Dombivali police station official added.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

