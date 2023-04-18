Trends :Solar Eclipse 2023 LiveKarnataka Election 2023 LIVERahul GandhiCovid NewsAtiq Ahmed
Home » India » Man Booked for Threatening to Kill UP CM Adityanath

Man Booked for Threatening to Kill UP CM Adityanath

Circle officer, Baghpat, D K Sharma said a case was registered against the accused at Kotwali police station here on Monday

Advertisement

Published By: Kavya Mishra

PTI

Last Updated: April 18, 2023, 18:44 IST

Baghpat, India

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. (PTI/File)
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. (PTI/File)

Police here have registered a case against a man from Jharkhand who threatened to kill Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, officials said on Tuesday.

Aman Raja shared a post on Facebook in which he vowed to shoot Adityanath. A screenshot of the post was tweeted to the Uttar Pradesh chief minister, Director General of Police and other officials.

Circle officer, Baghpat, D K Sharma said a case was registered against Raja at Kotwali police station here on Monday.

Read all the Latest India News here

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)

Follow us on

first published: April 18, 2023, 18:44 IST
last updated: April 18, 2023, 18:44 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+8PHOTOS

Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif, Hrithik Roshan, Karan Johar, Aryan Khan Pay Last Respects To Pamela Chopra, See Pics

+8PHOTOS

Shehnaaz Gill Makes Internet Swoon With Sultry Photoshoot In Black Cutout Dress, See The Diva's Sexy Pictures