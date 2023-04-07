Home » India » Man Caught in Jharkhand with Crores Stolen from Delhi Businessman

Man Caught in Jharkhand with Crores Stolen from Delhi Businessman

The cash was stolen from a businessman dealing in gold in the Karol bagh area of Delhi

Last Updated: April 07, 2023, 10:31 IST

Gumla, India

Following a tip-off, the police intercepted a bus and nabbed the man (File representative image)
A 22-year-old man was arrested in Jharkhand’s Gumla district, after police recovered from him around Rs 6.54 crore in cash allegedly stolen from a businessman in Delhi, an official said.

Following a tip-off, the police intercepted a bus and nabbed the man, they said.

The money was kept in five bags in the luggage compartment of the bus travelling from Daltonganj to Rourkela in Sundargarh district of Odisha, the place where the man belonged to, the official said.

However, his two accomplices including an employee of the Delhi businessman fled.

With the help of machines, officials of a bank on Thursday counted the cash that amounted to Rs 6,53,97,730, Gumla SP Ehtesham Waquarib said.

It was stolen from the businessman dealing in gold in Karolbagh area of Delhi.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)

