Bengaluru: Man Caught Stealing Women's Innerwear and Masturbating on Terrace; Case Filed

In Bengaluru’s Vidhana Soudha Layout near Laggere, a man was caught for stealing women’s innerwear and masturbating on terrace. His entire act was was caught on a surveillance camera.

Sources said that the unidentified man had been visiting the area under the pretense of searching for a rental property. It is alleged that he secretly recorded videos of women while they were taking showers.

A case has been registered at the Rajagopalnagar Police Station and the authorities have initiated a manhunt to locate and apprehend the suspect.

Police on Thursday told IANS that the man would enter the residences at a time when there are no men or houses of single women.

“He seeks access on the pretext of searching for a rented accomodation. Once inside, the accused would spend much time in the washrooms. He would also visit backyards where the clothes will be kept for washing or hung to dry. He would target women’s clothes, especially inner wares and blouses, and derive sadistic pleasure," police said.

One of the residents had captured a video when the accused psycho takes out a blouse from the laundry basket and “makes out" with it after ensuring no one is seeing him. The video has been submitted to the police.

In another case in 2022, a man was captured stealing women’s undergarments from a locality in Madhya Pradesh’s Gwalior. When the action got captured on CCTV, one of the residents of the Gauspura locality lodged a complaint against the unidentified man. According to the complainant, the thief pulled off the act on September 3. He stole underwear along with Rs. 500 kept in the pocket of a kurta.