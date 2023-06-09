Man Claims Mother Died in Odisha Train Tragedy in Attempt to Secure Govt Job

Railway Board apprehended a 42-year-old man, who claimed that his mother had died in last week’s three-way train crash in Odisha’s Balasore in an attempt to land a government job, officials said on Thursday.

According to a Hindustan Times report, the accused was identified as Sanjay Kumar, a resident of Patna. Kumar’s mother actually died in 2018, officials said, adding that post the Balasore train accident, he travelled to New Delhi to meet railways minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and seek a job for himself.

“When Kumar reached Vaishnaw’s residence, he was directed to Rail Bhawan in order to meet the minister. It was then that he approached the minister’s office and was apprehended after he kept changing his statements," a railways official was quoted by Hindustan Times as saying.

A Railway Board official stated that Kumar approached officials claiming that his mother was travelling in the Coromandel Express that crashed into a goods train and died in the accident.

“However, we got suspicious when we found that he did not have any proof of his mother’s travel," the official said.

A second Railway Board official said when Kumar was asked to show information about his mother’s travel, he could not provide them.

“He claimed that he booked the ticket via a travel agent but did not remember his name. He could also not prove that his mother was on the waiting list," the official added.

Kumar, however, did provide the officials with his mother’s photograph. “We started searching for his mother at all the stations at which the train had halted before the accident. Our aim was to locate her with facial recognition technology. However, when we could not locate her at any of the stations, we grew more suspicious," the official was quoted by Hindustan Times as saying.