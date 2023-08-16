Man, Daughter Drown in Dam Backwaters During Picnic in Pune

A 45-year-old man and his 13-year-old daughter drowned while swimming in the backwaters of Bhatghar dam during a picnic in Maharashtra’s Pune district, police said on Wednesday.

The incident took place on Tuesday evening when the victims, identified as Shirish Dharmadhikari and Aishwarya, along with their other family members came for the picnic near Pasure village in Bhor tehsil, located close to the dam backwaters, an official from Bhor police station said.