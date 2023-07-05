Trends :Weather NewsMaharashtra Politics Bengal Poll ViolenceDelhi RainsMP Peeing Case
Home » India » Man Detained at Delhi Airport for Carrying 19 Live Cartridges in Bengaluru-bound Flight

Man Detained at Delhi Airport for Carrying 19 Live Cartridges in Bengaluru-bound Flight

A case under relevant sections of the Arms Act has been registered at IGI Airport Police Station and the matter is under investigation

Advertisement

Curated By: Kavya Mishra

News18.com

Last Updated: July 05, 2023, 18:05 IST

New Delhi, India

Delhi airport. Image used for representation. (Photo: Manav Sinha/News18.com)
Delhi airport. Image used for representation. (Photo: Manav Sinha/News18.com)

A man was detained after he was caught with 19 live cartridges at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport on Tuesday. The man was set to board an Air India flight from Delhi to Bengaluru.

According to ANI, the Delhi Police recovered live cartridges from the passenger, identified as Ajay Kumar Bana.

On being investigated, the passenger failed to produce any valid documents to support carrying such cartridges in his luggage at the time of boarding, ANI quoted Delhi police as saying.

Upon failing to produce any document, the police detained the passenger.

Advertisement

A case under relevant sections of the Arms Act has been registered at IGI Airport Police Station and the matter is under investigation.

This comes days after a woman passenger was detained at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport on Saturday after she was found carrying 22 live cartridges and one empty capsule.

According to ANI, the woman who was identified as Yashi Singh and was detained after she failed to produce valid documents for carrying live ammunition on an aircraft.

top videos
  • Kushal Tandon & Shivangi Joshi On Their New Show 'Barsaatein' & Working With Ekta Kapoor | EXCLUSIVE
  • Ameesha Patel Invites Internet's Ire With Her Latest Homophobic Statements; Time For Her To Shut Up?
  • Kiara Advani Follows A Healthy Lifestyle To Achieve Fitness | Watch To LEARN How She Does It
  • Manoj Muntashir's Apology For Adipurush Dialogues | Neetu Kapoor's Birthday | Tom Cruise's Hindi
  • Deepika Skips Birthday Post For Ranveer | Bhumi Spotted With Beau | Bollywood Celebs Join Threads

    • The police said that Singh was travelling with her family and her father claimed that he had a valid arms license, adding that the ammunition belongs to him.

    A case under Section 25 of the Arms Act was registered against her at the IGI, Airport Police Station and an investigation is underway, ANI reported.

    Follow us on

    first published: July 05, 2023, 17:53 IST
    last updated: July 05, 2023, 18:05 IST
    Read More
    Install
    App