Home » India » Man Detained for Issuing Threat to Maharashtra Minister Chhagan Bhujbal

Man Detained for Issuing Threat to Maharashtra Minister Chhagan Bhujbal

The man allegedly called on a phone number of Bhujbal's personal assistant (PA) on Monday night saying he has taken Bhujbal's "supari" (contract) and he will kill him

Published By: Sanstuti Nath

PTI

Last Updated: July 11, 2023, 11:52 IST

Pune, India

Bhujbal's PA filed a police complaint in this connection (Representational Image: PTI)

The Pune police have detained a 24-year-old man for allegedly threatening to kill NCP leader and Maharashtra minister Chhagan Bhujbal, who was recently inducted into the Eknath Shinde-led cabinet, an official said on Tuesday.

The man allegedly called on a phone number of Bhujbal’s personal assistant (PA) on Monday night saying he has taken Bhujbal’s “supari" (contract) and he will kill him, the police official said.

Bhujbal’s PA filed a police complaint in this connection.

“An offence was registered against the person and during the investigation, his location was traced to Mahad in neighbouring Raigad district," the official said.

The Pune Crime Branch has detained the man from Mahad and he is being brought here for further probe, he said.

    • Bhujbal and eight other NCP MLAs, including Ajit Pawar, joined the Shinde-BJP government on July 2.

    Pawar was sworn in as the deputy chief minister, while the others including Bhujbal took oath as cabinet ministers.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

    About the Author

    Sanstuti NathDrama Queen in her own world, Sanstuti Nath writes on Indian politics and covers...Read More

    first published: July 11, 2023, 11:52 IST
    last updated: July 11, 2023, 11:52 IST
