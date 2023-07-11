Man Detained for Issuing Threat to Maharashtra Minister Chhagan Bhujbal

The Pune police have detained a 24-year-old man for allegedly threatening to kill NCP leader and Maharashtra minister Chhagan Bhujbal, who was recently inducted into the Eknath Shinde-led cabinet, an official said on Tuesday.

The man allegedly called on a phone number of Bhujbal’s personal assistant (PA) on Monday night saying he has taken Bhujbal’s “supari" (contract) and he will kill him, the police official said.

Bhujbal’s PA filed a police complaint in this connection.

“An offence was registered against the person and during the investigation, his location was traced to Mahad in neighbouring Raigad district," the official said.

Advertisement

The Pune Crime Branch has detained the man from Mahad and he is being brought here for further probe, he said.