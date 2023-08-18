Trends :Chandrayaan 3BRICS SummitSurgical StrikeMumbai Ranchi FlightSunny Deol
Home » India » Man Dies After Sunshade of Old Municipality Shopping Complex in Kottayam Falls on Him

Locals said Abraham was taken to a nearby hospital after a portion of the concrete shade of the nearby building where a bar hotel is functioning fell on him

Published By: Sanstuti Nath

PTI

Last Updated: August 18, 2023, 15:23 IST

Kottayam, India

The police have registered a case and initiated a probe (Representative Image/News18)

A 49-year-old man employed at a shop in town here has met a tragic end after a portion of a sunshade of a nearby building owned by the Kottayam municipality and previously deemed unsafe fell on him. Kottayam resident Jino K Abraham died after the sunshade fell on him at around 9 PM on Thursday when he was leaving after closing the lottery shop here where he worked, police said.

Locals said Abraham was taken to a nearby hospital after a portion of the concrete shade of the nearby building where a bar hotel is functioning fell on him. The police have registered a case and initiated a probe.

The building is part of the Rajiv Gandhi Municipal Shopping Complex, which was directed to be demolished by the Kerala High Court, citing it as being unsafe. However, locals said the municipality had told the high court that the portion of the building in which the bar hotel is functioning is safe.

    • The court has considered the report of a technical committee, which said the 50-year-old building is weak.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

    About the Author

    Sanstuti NathDrama Queen in her own world, Sanstuti Nath writes on Indian politics and covers...Read More

    first published: August 18, 2023, 15:23 IST
    last updated: August 18, 2023, 15:23 IST
