Home » India » Man Dies in Road Accident in Kochi After Trying to Avoid Hitting Stray Dog

The container lorry driver told a TV channel that he was returning from the harbour area when the biker suddenly fell before his vehicle on Container Road here and he could not stop in time

Published By: Kavya Mishra

PTI

Last Updated: June 23, 2023, 11:50 IST

Kochi [Cochin], India

Some locals said the accident occurred due to a stray dog running onto the road. (Representational: PTI)
In a tragic incident, a 22-year-old man fell under the wheels of the lorry and died here on Friday morning while trying to avoid hitting a stray dog which suddenly came before his bike.

An officer of Varapuzha police station, within whose jurisdiction the accident occurred, said they received information about the incident around 8 AM.

“People are being questioned as to what happened. Further details will be available later," the officer said.

Meanwhile, the container lorry driver told a TV channel that he was returning from the harbour area when the biker suddenly fell before his vehicle on Container Road here and he could not stop in time.

Some locals said the accident occurred due to a stray dog running onto the road suddenly.

They claimed stray dogs regularly attacked motorists, especially at night, come onto the road and do not move away sometimes despite repeated honking.

    • “There have been several road accidents due to stray dogs. Sometimes they do not move away and we have to go around them. People dump waste here and therefore, a lot of stray dogs are present here. They move around in groups," a resident said.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

    first published: June 23, 2023, 11:50 IST
