Man Facing More Than 20 Cases of Extortion Arrested for Demanding Money from Travel Agent

A 40 year-old man who has more than 20 cases of extortion registered against him has been arrested by Mumbai Police for allegedly demanding money from a travel agent, an official said on Saturday.

Krishna Bajrang Chikne alias Gotya (40) was arrested from Uran in Navi Mumbai on Friday while his associate Nilesh Kamble was wanted in the case, said an official of Tilak Nagar police station in suburban Chembur.

On Wednesday, Chikne and Kamble allegedly demanded Rs 1 lakh at knife-point from a Chembur-based travel agent whom they knew well and abused him when he refused, the official said.

The entire incident was captured in CCTV footage, he said.

With the help of technical surveillance, Chikne was nabbed from Uran, the official added.