Man Falls into Manhole in Gurugram, Dies

The decomposed body of a man was pulled out from an open sewer on the roadside in this district, police said Thursday.

After getting information about the incident that took place in Badshahpur area on Sohna Road, a police team reached the spot Thursday and with the help of earth-movers and a fire brigade team, pulled the body out of the about 10 feet deep sewer after three hours of effort.

“The body was decomposed but a laptop bag was found in the hand of the deceased. Apart from a laptop, a mobile, and a power bank have been found in it. According to a document found in the laptop bag, the deceased may be about 30 years old Dinesh Kumar, a resident of Mathura in UP but it is not appropriate to say this before identification. We kept the body in the mortuary and tried to identify it," said Inspector Madan Lal, SHO of Badshahpur police station.

Advertisement

According to the police, they had received information at around 3 pm on Thursday that a sewer manhole was open on the roadside towards Badshahpur ahead of Vatika Chowk and foul smell was emanating from it. As soon as the information was received, the police team from Badshahpur police station reached the spot.

The police team spotted a body lying inside the sewer. The police called the civic body team but they did not come early. Following this, two earth-moverss called and the tiles and soil around the sewer were removed. After a lot of effort, the dead body could be taken out.

“According to some documents found in a laptop bag, we are trying to contact the family of the deceased. The postmortem will be conducted on tomorrow and FIR will be registered only after identification of the body," added SHO Madan Lal.

Read all the Latest India News here