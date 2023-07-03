Man Found Dead Under Mysterious Circumstances in Rajasthan's Dausa: Police

A man who was looking for his missing daughter was found dead in mysterious circumstances in Rajasthan’s Dausa district on Sunday night, police said.

The family members of the victim alleged that he was killed by two men who had kidnapped the girl. Meanwhile, the 17-year-old girl returned home on Sunday night.

Police said Naval Singh’s daughter went missing on Sunday and he had gone out searching for her. Subsequently, Singh was found lying unconscious near a road in the Lalsot police station area and was taken by the family members to a hospital where the doctors declared him dead.

According to Nathu Lal, Station House Officer (SHO), Lalsot, the victim’s family members have alleged that the girl was abducted and when Singh went out looking for her, the accused strangled him to death.