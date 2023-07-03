Trends :Weather NewsMaharashtra Politics Bengal Poll ViolenceDelhi RainsMP Peeing Case
Home » India » Man Found Dead Under Mysterious Circumstances in Rajasthan's Dausa: Police

Man Found Dead Under Mysterious Circumstances in Rajasthan's Dausa: Police

The family members of the victim alleged that he was killed by two men who had kidnapped his teenage daughter. Meanwhile, the 17-year-old girl returned home on Sunday night

Advertisement

Published By: Pragati Pal

PTI

Last Updated: July 03, 2023, 14:02 IST

Jaipur, India

The family members of the deceased as well as locals gathered outside the Lalsot police station, demanding the arrest of the accused.(Representative Image/News18)
The family members of the deceased as well as locals gathered outside the Lalsot police station, demanding the arrest of the accused.(Representative Image/News18)

A man who was looking for his missing daughter was found dead in mysterious circumstances in Rajasthan’s Dausa district on Sunday night, police said.

The family members of the victim alleged that he was killed by two men who had kidnapped the girl. Meanwhile, the 17-year-old girl returned home on Sunday night.

Police said Naval Singh’s daughter went missing on Sunday and he had gone out searching for her. Subsequently, Singh was found lying unconscious near a road in the Lalsot police station area and was taken by the family members to a hospital where the doctors declared him dead.

According to Nathu Lal, Station House Officer (SHO), Lalsot, the victim’s family members have alleged that the girl was abducted and when Singh went out looking for her, the accused strangled him to death.

Advertisement
top videos
  • Kushal Tandon & Shivangi Joshi On Their New Show 'Barsaatein' & Working With Ekta Kapoor | EXCLUSIVE
  • Ameesha Patel Invites Internet's Ire With Her Latest Homophobic Statements; Time For Her To Shut Up?
  • Kiara Advani Follows A Healthy Lifestyle To Achieve Fitness | Watch To LEARN How She Does It
  • Manoj Muntashir's Apology For Adipurush Dialogues | Neetu Kapoor's Birthday | Tom Cruise's Hindi
  • Deepika Skips Birthday Post For Ranveer | Bhumi Spotted With Beau | Bollywood Celebs Join Threads

    • “The body is kept in the hospital mortuary. The exact cause of the death would be clear after postmortem. The matter is being probed from all angles," the SHO said.

    The family members of the deceased as well as locals gathered outside the Lalsot police station, demanding the arrest of the accused.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

    Follow us on

    first published: July 03, 2023, 14:02 IST
    last updated: July 03, 2023, 14:02 IST
    Read More
    Install
    App