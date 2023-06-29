Trends :Rain NewsMira Road Goat RowHijab in Op TheatresMumbai Water CrisisBurnol Maker Fails
Home » India » Man Found Hanging from Tree in Mumbai: Police Register Murder Case, Arrest Two Persons

Published By: Pragati Pal

PTI

Last Updated: June 29, 2023, 10:16 IST

Mumbai, India

Two months after a man was found hanging from a tree in Mumbai, the city police have converted the Accidental Death Report (ADR) into a case of murder and arrested two persons in this connection, an official said.

Though initially, the police registered an ADR, they suspected the man was killed as some marks were found on the body, the official from Tilak Nagar police station said on Wednesday.

When the police enquired with residents of the locality where the body was found, some persons told them that they saw two men assaulting the victim on the day of the incident.

The persons also told the police that they had tried to intervene, but later left from there as the attackers did not listen to them, the official said.

Based on the inputs, the police scanned CCTV footage of the locality and collected more details.

With the help of technical evidence, the police on Wednesday arrested the two accused, identified as Gautam Borade alias Taklaya (28) and Afzal Sheikh (20), the official said.

During questioning, the accused told the police that they had killed the man and later hanged the body using a cloth rope, he said.

    • The accused also told the police that on the day of the incident, the three of them were drunk. The man abused them following which the accused, in a fit of rage, assaulted him severely and he died, the official said.

    A case has been registered against the accused under various Indian Penal Code sections, including 302 (murder), the police added.

    first published: June 29, 2023, 10:16 IST
    last updated: June 29, 2023, 10:16 IST
