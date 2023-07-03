Trends :Weather NewsMaharashtra Politics Bengal Poll ViolenceDelhi RainsMP Peeing Case
Man Held at Mumbai Airport with Cocaine Valued at Rs 18.59 cr

The official added that the contraband was meticulously concealed inside the lining of the backpack and the footwear carried along

Published By: Saurabh Verma

IANS

Last Updated: July 03, 2023, 23:24 IST

Mumbai, India

The Customs officials have arrested a man at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International airport for smuggling 1.85 kg cocaine valued at Rs18.59 crore, an official said.

The official added that the contraband was meticulously concealed inside the lining of the backpack and the footwear carried along.

“In view of the above, it was clear that the accused had violated provisions of Section 8 of the NDPS Act, and had committed an offence punishable under Section 21, Section 23 and Section 29 of the NDPS Act. Accordingly, he was placed under arrest under section 43(b) of the NDPS Act," the official said.

    • The official added that cocaine was seized along with concealing material under Section 43(a) of the NDPS Act.

    Further investigation in the matter is underway.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - IANS)

    first published: July 03, 2023, 23:24 IST
    last updated: July 03, 2023, 23:24 IST
