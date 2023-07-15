Man Held for Desecrating Guru Granth Sahib in Punjab's Patiala

A 38-year-old man was arrested on the charge of desecrating Guru Granth Sahib, the Sikh holy book, in a gurdwara in Nardu village here, said police.

Joravar Singh alias Billu, after entering the Sikh shrine, allegedly sat on the palanquin of Guru Granth Sahib, said police.

The incident, which was captured on CCTV, occurred in broad daylight, causing immediate commotion among the ‘Sangat’ present at the gurdwara.