Home » India » Man Held for Desecrating Guru Granth Sahib in Punjab's Patiala

Man Held for Desecrating Guru Granth Sahib in Punjab's Patiala

Joravar Singh alias Billu, after entering the Sikh shrine, allegedly sat on the palanquin of Guru Granth Sahib

Published By: Kavya Mishra

PTI

Last Updated: July 15, 2023, 00:17 IST

Patiala, India

The accused allegedly sat on the palanquin of Guru Granth Sahib. (PTI)
The accused allegedly sat on the palanquin of Guru Granth Sahib. (PTI)

A 38-year-old man was arrested on the charge of desecrating Guru Granth Sahib, the Sikh holy book, in a gurdwara in Nardu village here, said police.

Joravar Singh alias Billu, after entering the Sikh shrine, allegedly sat on the palanquin of Guru Granth Sahib, said police.

The incident, which was captured on CCTV, occurred in broad daylight, causing immediate commotion among the ‘Sangat’ present at the gurdwara.

    • Several devotees apprehended the accused, reportedly mentally unstable, and handed him over to the local police.

    Station House Officer Sukhwinder Singh said, “The accused has been arrested, and we are conducting an investigation into the matter." He said a case under section 295 A (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs) of the IPC has been registered.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

    first published: July 15, 2023, 00:17 IST
    last updated: July 15, 2023, 00:17 IST
