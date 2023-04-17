Trends :Atiq AhmedHeatwaveSudan FightingSame Sex MarriagesAtiq Ahmed Wife
Home » India » UP: 21-year-old Woman Shot by Two Men While Returning From College; One Held

UP: 21-year-old Woman Shot by Two Men While Returning From College; One Held

A man has been arrested after the incident, after the woman’s parents lodged a complaint against the accused, identified as Raj Ahirwar.

Advertisement

Curated By: Aashi Sadana

News18.com

Last Updated: April 17, 2023, 20:14 IST

New Delhi, India

While she was on her way back from college, Roshni, a second-year BA student was shot in the head by two motorcycle-borne men in UP's Jalaun. (Representational Image/News18)
While she was on her way back from college, Roshni, a second-year BA student was shot in the head by two motorcycle-borne men in UP's Jalaun. (Representational Image/News18)

A 21-year-old woman was shot dead by two motorcycle-borne men as she was coming home from college in Uttar Pradesh’s Jalaun district on Monday.

A man has been arrested after the incident, after the woman’s parents lodged a complaint against the accused, identified as Raj Ahirwar.

According to the police, the woman, identified as Roshni, was a second-year BA student.

She was shot dead by two motorcycle-borne men at Kotra crossing earlier in the day, the police said.

The men reportedly shot her with a country-made pistol. They also dropped their weapon near the crime scene, police said.

Advertisement

Roshni had gone to the college for an exam. At around 11.30 am while she was on her way back, the motorcycle-borne men shot her in the head and fled, Superintendent of Police Iraj Raja said.

RELATED NEWS

According to Roshini’s father, she had gone to give her digital marketing exam at the Ram Lakhan Patel Degree College in Ait town, Hindustan Times reported.

Ahirwar is currently being interrogated, and a further investigation for the case in on.

With PTI inputs

Read all the Latest India News here

Follow us on

About the Author

Aashi SadanaAashi works at the 'Breaking News Desk' of News18.com. After doing History Honor...Read More

first published: April 17, 2023, 18:10 IST
last updated: April 17, 2023, 20:14 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+7PHOTOS

Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Malavika Mohanan, Sobhita Dhulipala, Ileana D'Cruz And Other Tollywood Divas In Stylish Swimwear, See Pics

+8PHOTOS

Hina Khan Sets Internet On Fire With Bold Red See-through Dress, Check Out The Diva's Sexy Pictures