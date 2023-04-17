UP: 21-year-old Woman Shot by Two Men While Returning From College; One Held

A 21-year-old woman was shot dead by two motorcycle-borne men as she was coming home from college in Uttar Pradesh’s Jalaun district on Monday.

A man has been arrested after the incident, after the woman’s parents lodged a complaint against the accused, identified as Raj Ahirwar.

According to the police, the woman, identified as Roshni, was a second-year BA student.

She was shot dead by two motorcycle-borne men at Kotra crossing earlier in the day, the police said.

The men reportedly shot her with a country-made pistol. They also dropped their weapon near the crime scene, police said.

Advertisement

Roshni had gone to the college for an exam. At around 11.30 am while she was on her way back, the motorcycle-borne men shot her in the head and fled, Superintendent of Police Iraj Raja said.

According to Roshini’s father, she had gone to give her digital marketing exam at the Ram Lakhan Patel Degree College in Ait town, Hindustan Times reported.

Ahirwar is currently being interrogated, and a further investigation for the case in on.

With PTI inputs

Read all the Latest India News here