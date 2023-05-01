Trends :Wrestlers' ProtestSame-sex MarriageDelhi Hit-and-RunRain AlertThe Kerala Story
Home » India » Man Held for Objectionable Post Against CM Yogi Adityanath

Man Held for Objectionable Post Against CM Yogi Adityanath

The accused, Kishan Yadav had uploaded a Facebook post that allegedly intended to promote enmity between communities and hurt the sentiments of Yogi Adityanath's supporters, police said

Advertisement

Published By: Pragati Pal

PTI

Last Updated: May 01, 2023, 14:56 IST

Ballia, India

An FIR was registered against Kishan Yadav under the Information Technology Act and other relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code for allegedly uploading an objectionable post against UP CM Yogi Adityanath. (File Image/ PTI)
An FIR was registered against Kishan Yadav under the Information Technology Act and other relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code for allegedly uploading an objectionable post against UP CM Yogi Adityanath. (File Image/ PTI)

A 22-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly uploading an objectionable post against Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on social media, police in Uttar Pradesh’s Ballia said on Monday.

Narhi police station in-charge P Lal said an FIR was registered against Kishan Yadav under the Information Technology Act and other relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code.

Yadav had uploaded a Facebook post that allegedly intended to promote enmity between communities and hurt the sentiments of Adityanath’s supporters, Lal added.

He was arrested on Sunday.

Read all the Latest India News here

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)

Follow us on

first published: May 01, 2023, 14:56 IST
last updated: May 01, 2023, 14:56 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+8PHOTOS

Sophie Choudry Makes Jaws Drop With Bikini Photos, Check Out Her Sexy Pictures From Maldives Vacay

+8PHOTOS

Uorfi Javed Raises Temperature By Wearing Bold And See-through Outfits, Check Out The Diva's Sexy Pictures