Man Held for Objectionable Post Against CM Yogi Adityanath

A 22-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly uploading an objectionable post against Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on social media, police in Uttar Pradesh’s Ballia said on Monday.

Narhi police station in-charge P Lal said an FIR was registered against Kishan Yadav under the Information Technology Act and other relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code.

Yadav had uploaded a Facebook post that allegedly intended to promote enmity between communities and hurt the sentiments of Adityanath’s supporters, Lal added.

He was arrested on Sunday.

Read all the Latest India News here