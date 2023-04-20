Trends :Eid 2023 LiveHeatwaveAtiq AhmedCovid NewsRahul Gandhi
Man Held for 'Objectionable' Social Media Post Against UP CM

The action comes after an FIR was registered against Mohammad Azim alias Ajju under sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Information Technology (IT) Act

Published By: Sanstuti Nath

PTI

Last Updated: April 20, 2023, 15:03 IST

Ballia, India

UP CM Yogi Adityanath (Image: PTI/File)
Police on Thursday arrested a man for allegedly posting objectionable remarks against Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Facebook.

The action comes after an FIR was registered against Mohammad Azim alias Ajju under sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Information Technology (IT) Act.

Azim, a resident of Revati town, is also accused of hurting religious sentiments, promoting enmity between two communities, and trying to disturb religious harmony, in-charge of Revati police station, Harendra Singh said.

first published: April 20, 2023, 15:03 IST
last updated: April 20, 2023, 15:03 IST
