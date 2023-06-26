Trends :Uniform Civil CodeRain NewsPragati Maidan Tunnel Vande Bharat TrainBarack Obama
Man Held for Trying to Rape Minor in UP Village

Surendra Ram was arrested on a complaint from the girl's father in which he alleged that the accused tried to rape his daughter on Sunday evening, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Mohd Faheem Qureshi said

Published By: Pragati Pal

PTI

Last Updated: June 26, 2023, 13:08 IST

Ballia, India

An FIR was lodged under the POCSO Act and relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code.(Representational Image: PTI)
An FIR was lodged under the POCSO Act and relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code.(Representational Image: PTI)

A 45-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly trying to rape an eight-year-old girl in a village here, police said on Monday.

    Surendra Ram was arrested on a complaint from the girl's father in which he alleged that the accused tried to rape his daughter on Sunday evening, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Mohd Faheem Qureshi said.

    An FIR was lodged under the POCSO Act and relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, he added.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

    first published: June 26, 2023, 13:08 IST
    last updated: June 26, 2023, 13:08 IST
