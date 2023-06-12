Man Held in Navi Mumbai for Using Aurangzeb's Picture as Social Media Profile

An FIR was registered by Navi Mumbai police against a man for allegedly using Mughal emperor Aurangzeb’s image as his Whatsapp profile picture after the issue was raised by a Hindu organisation, an official said on Sunday.

Police detained the man in Vashi, who works in an outlet of a mobile service provider. He was allowed to go and a notice was issued to him.

The screenshot of Aurangzeb’s profile picture was submitted to the police by a Hindu organisation, leading to registration of the case under sections 298 (Uttering words, etc, with deliberate intent to wound religious feelings) and 153-A (Promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence) of the Indian Penal Code, the official said. Further investigation is underway, he added.