Man Jumps in Front of Train at Delhi Metro's Najafgarh Station, Dies on Spot

A 31-year-old librarian died on Monday after he allegedly jumped in front of a moving train at Delhi Metro’s Najafgarh station, police said.

The police received information at 9.26 am on Monday that a person had jumped in front of a train at Najafgarh, a senior officer said.

The victim was identified as Manish Kumar, a resident of Prem Nagar in Najafgarh. He died on the spot, the officer said.

CCTV footage has been checked and his family members also reached the spot. Kumar was a librarian in Uttrakhand’s Devprayag. He was married and had one daughter, he said.