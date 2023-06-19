Man Killed Over Land Dispute in J&K’s Rajouri, 5 Arrested

A 40-year-old man was allegedly killed in a scuffle over a land dispute in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district, a senior police officer said on Monday.

Shafiq Ahmad, a resident of Khablan village of Thanamandi, was attacked by a group of people on Sunday, the officer said.

He was rushed to Government Medical College (GMC) hospital where he succumbed to injuries.

Of the eight accused, five people — Mohd Taj, his son Javed Ahmed and three brothers Mohd Farooq, Mohd Jameel and Mohd Zaman — have been arrested, Senior Superintendent of Police Rajouri Amritpal Singh said. A case has been registered against the accused people in Thanamandi police station on the complaint of Ahamad’s wife, he said.