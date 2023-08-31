Man Kills 17-year-old Youth, Wife's `muh-bola Bhai', for Passing Comments About Her

A 33-year-old auto rickshaw driver was arrested here on Wednesday for allegedly killing a 17-year-old youth, his wife’s `muh-bola bhai’, and chopping up the body into five pieces.

Shafique Ahmed Sheikh, the accused, allegedly killed the youth because he often passed comments about Sheikh’s wife and her sister, police said.

The victim’s body was recovered from the kitchen of Sheikh’s two-room flat in MHADA locality in RCF area of suburban Chembur after the latter’s arrest, an official said.

According to the RCF police station official, Ishwar Awhad, the victim, knew the family of Sheikh’s wife for long. Sheikh’s wife and her sister treated Awhad like their brother though they were not related, he said.

Advertisement

Sheikh often took objection to Awhad making comments about his wife and the sister-in-law and was apparently infuriated as Awhad did not stop doing so, the official said.

On Monday, Sheikh allegedly took him to his flat and stabbed him to death and later chopped up the body.