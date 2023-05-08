Man Kills Wife After Dispute in Amethi

A woman was allegedly killed by her husband following an altercation in a village here, police said on Monday.

The incident took place on Sunday night in Itraura village in the Jagdishpur area.

Police said Fariyad Ali killed his wife Sakina Bano after an altercation and fled from the spot.

A hunt has been launched to track down Ali.

