Man Kills Wife by Attacking Her with Screwdriver in Jaipur

The SHO said that the woman’s brother has lodged a complaint following which a case of murder was registered against the accused

Published By: Asmita Ravi Shankar

PTI

Last Updated: July 18, 2023, 16:18 IST

Jaipur, India

After attacking her, the man took his wife to the hospital where she was declared brought dead. (Representational: IANS)
A man killed his wife by attacking her with a screwdriver multiple times owing to a domestic dispute here, police said Tuesday.

The incident happened in Shastri Nagar area late night on Monday when accused Kanaram got into a fight with his wife Mamta, Shastri Nagar SHO Dilip Singh said.

After the attack, the accused took his wife to the nearest hospital, where she was referred to Sawai Man Singh (SMS) Hospital. Doctors at the hospital declared her brought dead, the SHO said.

    • The woman’s brother has lodged a complaint following which a case of murder was registered against the accused, he said.

    Police said that the reason behind the murder is yet to be ascertained.  The couple has three children, including two daughters and a son. The children were sleeping when the incident happened, the SHO said.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

    first published: July 18, 2023, 16:18 IST
