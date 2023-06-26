Trends :Uniform Civil CodeRain NewsPragati Maidan Tunnel Vande Bharat TrainBarack Obama
Home » India » Man Molests Minor Girl on Running Train in Goa; Arrested

Man Molests Minor Girl on Running Train in Goa; Arrested

The incident took place on Sunday when the train was heading from Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (LTT) in Mumbai to Kochuveli in Kerala following which the Goa Police's Konkan Railway wing arrested the accused

Published By: Pragati Pal

PTI

Last Updated: June 26, 2023, 11:38 IST

Panaji (Panjim, India

The girl was going to Mangaluru (in Karnataka) with her family and the accused, who belongs to Thane in neighbouring Maharashtra, was also on the same train with his family. (Representational image/PTI)
A 37-year-old man allegedly molested a minor girl on a running train in Goa, police said on Monday.

The incident took place on Sunday when the train was heading from Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (LTT) in Mumbai to Kochuveli in Kerala following which the Goa Police’s Konkan Railway wing arrested the accused, a senior police official said.

The accused allegedly molested the girl on the running train near Pernem in North Goa, he said quoting a police complaint filed by the victim’s mother.

    The girl was going to Mangaluru (in Karnataka) with her family and the accused, who belongs to Thane in neighbouring Maharashtra, was also on the same train with his family, the official said, without specifying the victim's age.

    The accused was arrested at Margao railway station in South Goa and booked under Indian Penal Code Section 354 (A) (1) (molestation) and provisions of the Goa Children’s Act, he said.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

    first published: June 26, 2023, 11:38 IST
    last updated: June 26, 2023, 11:38 IST
