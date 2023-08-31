Trends :Jawan TrailerINDIA Alliance MeetSri Lanka vs BangladeshJanhvi Kapoor
Man Nabbed for Ejaculating on Minor Girl in Delhi Metro

Man Nabbed for Ejaculating on Minor Girl in Delhi Metro

Officials said that the girl's mother found that the man had ejaculated on her daughter in the overcrowded coach and she got down at the Seelampur station

Published By: Asmita Ravi Shankar

PTI

Last Updated: August 31, 2023, 15:19 IST

New Delhi, India

File photo of Delhi Metro train.
File photo of Delhi Metro train.

A man who allegedly masturbated and ejaculated on a minor girl travelling on a Delhi Metro train has been apprehended, officials said on Thursday.

The incident took place around 8:30 pm on Wednesday on the ’Red Line’ of the Delhi Metro. The train was crowded on account of Rakshabandhan festivities, they said.

The girl’s mother found that the man had ejaculated on her daughter in the overcrowded coach and she got down at the Seelampur station, the officials said.

    • The accused, who hails from West Bengal, was apprehended by two fellow passengers who noticed the incident and they later handed him over to the Delhi Metro authorities at the Shahdara station, they said.

    The station authorities later informed the police.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

    first published: August 31, 2023, 15:07 IST
    last updated: August 31, 2023, 15:19 IST
