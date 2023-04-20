Man Posing as Female Fitness Trainer Arrested for Threatening Women with Nude Photos in Puducherry

A 22-year-old man has been arrested for impersonating a female fitness trainer and convincing women clients to send nude photos of themselves via Instagram in order to receive advice on improving their body composition. later, the man would use the photos to threaten them, according to police.

Police seized the man’s phone last week and found over 10 explicit videos on it. The accused, Divakar, a resident of Muthialpet in the Puducherry Union Territory, worked for a private pharmaceutical company. The device has since been sent for further examination. If more women come forward with complaints, additional cases may be opened, according to a police official. Authorities claim that Divakar created an Instagram profile offering fitness advice, through which he connected with several women.

The issue came to light after a local individual filed a complaint with the cybercrime police, requesting that Divakar be prosecuted. An official stated that the accused, pretending to be a female fitness trainer, offered advice and then asked the women to share photos of themselves to help improve their body composition. The women were subsequently persuaded to send nude photos and videos, believing they would receive better suggestions. When they later refused to engage in a nude video conversation, the man threatened to release the photos and videos online after sending them back to the women from another account, according to an officer.

In response to the situation, Puducherry Police have urged women not to share their pictures and videos online with strangers.

