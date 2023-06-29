Man Run Over by Train in UP's Amethi

A 28-year-old man crossing the railway track here while on phone was run over by a train on Thursday, police said. Afsar Ali, a resident of the Madan ka Purva Pachehri area, was hit by Lucknow Prayagraj special train near the Varna Tikar railway crossing, and died on the spot, police said.

Gauriganj Police Station SHO Akhand Dev Mishra said police have taken the body into custody and sent it for post-mortem.