Man Shoots 23-Year-Old Colleague After Argument Over Office Chair in Gurugram

An FIR has been lodged against the accused, who is a native of Hisar in Haryana. The incident reportedly took place at the office premises that is located near the Ramada hotel in Gurugram.

Curated By: Revathi Hariharan

News18.com

Last Updated: March 30, 2023, 10:44 IST

Gurgaon, India

A case was lodged under section 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code and sections 25-54-59 of the Arms Act, police said. (File Photo: @gurgaonpolice)
A minor tiff over a chair in the office of a finance firm in Gurugram turned violent after an employee was shot at by his co-worker, according to police.

The victim is reportedly in critical condition and is currently undergoing treatment at a private hospital, PTI said quoting police officials.

An FIR has been lodged against the accused, who is a native of Hisar in Haryana. The incident reportedly took place at thier office premises near the Ramada hotel in Gurugram.

The victim has been identified as 23-year-old Vishal, a resident of Firoz Gandhi colony in sector 9 in Gurugram.

In his statement, Vishal said he had an argument with his colleague Aman Jangra regarding a chair in the office on Tuesday. The next day, there was yet another argument over the same issue following which Vishal walked out of the office, police told PTI.

Vishal alleged that when he was walking outside the office, Aman came from behind, took out a pistol and shot him before fleeing from the spot, police said.

Upon receiving information about the incident, police reached the spot and moved Vishal to a hospital nearby. Vishal’s family members were informed and based on the complaint of the victim’s brother, a case was lodged under section 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code and sections 25-54-59 of the Arms Act, police said.

According to Virender Vij, DCP, East, the accused has been identified and officials are conducting raids to nab him. “He will be arrested soon," Vij said.

(With PTI Inputs)

first published: March 30, 2023, 10:44 IST
last updated: March 30, 2023, 10:44 IST
