Man Shot Dead for Objecting to Loud Music in UP's Gorakhpur, Angry Villagers Block Road

A 45-year-old man was shot dead after he objected to vulgar songs being played loudly by a few mining workers at a village in Uttar Pradesh’s Gorakhpur.

Three people also sustained injuries in the incident while a few vehicles were torched.

Trouble began on Wednesday when a few workers, involved in mining activity in Rudrapur Majwa village, started playing vulgar songs loudly. When a local, Raj Kishore, 45, objected to the blaring of vulgar songs, an argument ensued between him and the workers.

Hours later, around half-a-dozen mining workers, along with their contractor Sunil Yadav, reached Kishore’s house and shot him following an altercation. The 45-year-old died on the spot.

Advertisement

Hearing the gunshot, residents of the village came out and started chasing Yadav and his men. The villagers caught hold of a few men and thrashed them.

In the incident, three men sustained injuries.

The angry villagers also torched two motorcycles and a tractor-trolley belonging to the accused. They also damaged the SUV belonging to Yadav, who is a resident of the neighbouring Devan Deeh village.

The mob then blocked traffic movement between Saunkhor and Semra villages for hours to press their demand for the immediate arrest of the accused.

SSP Gorakhpur Gaurav Grover, who rushed to the spot, confirmed that the three injured men have been admitted to the local community health centre. Their condition is stable, he said.

SDM Gola, Rohit Maurya, and circle officer Ajay Kumar Singh also rushed to the spot to pacify the situation.