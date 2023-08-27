Trends :Article 35AChandrayaan-3 GhaziabadWest Bengal Blast G20 Summit
Home » India » Man Shot Dead in UP's Muzaffarnagar, Wife and Her Partner on the Run

Man Shot Dead in UP's Muzaffarnagar, Wife and Her Partner on the Run

The 45-year-old, who owned a brick kiln, was opposed to Shama and akib being in a relationship and therefore, they killed him, the victim's brother Nawajuddin alleged in his complaint to police

Muzaffarnagar, India

The incident took place on Saturday night at Mujheda village under the Miranpur police station. (Representative Image/News18)
A man was shot dead here in Uttar Pradesh following which his wife and her partner were booked by police, an official said on Sunday. Mehrajuddin’s wife Shama and her partner Akib are at large, Circle Officer (CO) Shakil Ahmad said. The incident took place on Saturday night at Mujheda village under the Miranpur police station.

The 45-year-old, who owned a brick kiln, was opposed to Shama and Akib being in a relationship and therefore, they killed him, the victim’s brother Nawajuddin alleged in his complaint to police. The CO said Mehrajuddin was shot when he was sleeping.

    • (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

