Man Stabbed to Death in Delhi's Jaitpur

A 33-year-old man was stabbed to death allegedly by two men in southeast Delhi’s Jaitpur area, police said on Monday.

According to police, both accused men are brothers and the incident happened on Sunday. Preliminary investigation suggested the victim had earlier slapped one of the brothers, following which they allegedly stabbed him.

On Sunday around 11.30 pm, a PCR call was received that a person stabbed a man in his stomach with a knife and he was being taken to Safdarjung Hospital, a senior police officer said.

Police rushed to the spot and later went to the hospital where they found that the victim, Shyam Gupta, was declared dead, Deputy Commissioner of Police (southeast) Rajesh Deo said. He was a resident of Jaitpur, he said.

Advertisement

Police said the statement of Gopal Gupta, an eyewitness, was recorded. The eyewitness said he was the victim’s brother.

The victim, along with his friend Shyam Bhaghel, had opened a transport office named ‘Bhaghel Tour and Travels’ at Shukar Baajar Road, the DCP said.