Man Stabbed to Death in Delhi's Neb Sarai

A 23-year-old man was allegedly stabbed to death with a sharp edged weapon by two people in south Delhi’s Neb Sarai area on Monday, police said.

The incident occurred near the house of the victim, Sachin, where the accused attacked him with a ‘sua’ (a large needle often used to break ice slabs), they added.

On receiving a call from the victim’s father around noon, the police reached the spot and rushed Sachin to the AIIMS Trauma Centre, they said.

He sustained two injuries, one near his heart and another on his lung, the police said, adding that he died during the operation.

Advertisement

A purported video of the incident that was circulated on social media showed two persons attacking the man on a street. The duo kept attacking Sachin while he tried to save himself after escaping from the clutches of the accused and the assailants flee from the spot.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the accused were known to Sachin. A case has been registered against the duo and efforts are underway to nab them, the police said.

Police said that Sachin was earlier involved in a criminal case in 2022 and came out of jail the same year. The accused have been identified and teams are working to nab them.

It is suspected that the accused had a scuffle with Sachin earlier as well, following which they planned to eliminate him, however, the reason will be ascertained when they will be arrested, they said.

Sachin’s father Ved Nath said that he called the police and informed them about the incident.

Advertisement

“I was not present at the spot, but people told me that two assailants stabbed my son. I called the police and informed them about the incident. Sachin was pursuing a computer course," Nath said.