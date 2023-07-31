Trends :Jaipur-Mumbai Train FiringParliament Monsoon SessionWeather TodayManipur Viral Video CaseArmy Jawan Missing
Home » India » Man Stabs, Injures Friend in Bhiwandi After Argument Over PUBG Game

The victim and the accused are friends and had an argument over the online game PUBG, resulting in the stabbing incident

Published By: Pragati Pal

PTI

Last Updated: July 31, 2023, 23:58 IST

Thane, India

A probe into the incident is underway.(Representational Image: Pixabay)
A 20-year-old man was booked for allegedly stabbing and injuring his friend in Bhiwandi in Thane district, a police official said.

    • The victim and the accused are friends and had an argument over the online game PUBG, resulting in the stabbing incident, the official said.

    A probe is underway, he added.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

    first published: July 31, 2023, 23:58 IST
