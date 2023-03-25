Home » India » Man Strangles Wife, Kills Self in UP's Kaushambi

Man Strangles Wife, Kills Self in UP's Kaushambi

Sajan Pasi of Sujalpur Bamrauli village in Kokhraj allegedly killed his wife Rani (48) after an argument on Friday night

Advertisement

Published By: Jessica Jani

PTI

Last Updated: March 25, 2023, 13:54 IST

Kaushambi, India

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem, the police said. (File photo)
The bodies have been sent for post-mortem, the police said. (File photo)

A 50-year-old man allegedly killed himself by jumping in front of a train after strangling his wife in this Uttar Pradesh district, police said on Saturday.

Sajan Pasi of Sujalpur Bamrauli village in Kokhraj allegedly killed his wife Rani (48) after an argument on Friday night, they said.

Pasi then jumped in front of a goods train on the Delhi-Howrah line near the village, Kokhraj police station in-charge Ramesh Patel said.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem, the police said.

Advertisement
RELATED NEWS

Read all the Latest India News here

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)

Follow us on

first published: March 25, 2023, 13:54 IST
last updated: March 25, 2023, 13:54 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+10PHOTOS

Hansika Motwani Makes Jaws Drop With Bold Photos, See The Diva's Sexy Pictures

+10PHOTOS

Shweta Tiwari Gives Summer Goals With Her Latest Bikini Pictures!