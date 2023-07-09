Trends :West Bengal Panchayat ElectionWeather NewsNews18 Mega UCC PollHimachal RainsKhalistan Protest
Home » India » Man Trapped Inside Well in Kerala for Nearly 24 Hrs, Rescue Efforts Continue

Man Trapped Inside Well in Kerala for Nearly 24 Hrs, Rescue Efforts Continue

Fire and rescue services officials and the police said the efforts continued throughout the night to bring out the man, a Tamil Nadu native, but they have not been successful till now

Advertisement

Published By: Pragati Pal

PTI

Last Updated: July 09, 2023, 10:24 IST

Thiruvananthapuram [Trivandrum], India

The soil fell on Maharajan, who has been residing in the district for several years, while he was fixing rings inside the well at Mukkola near Vizhinjam, police said.(Representational Image)
The soil fell on Maharajan, who has been residing in the district for several years, while he was fixing rings inside the well at Mukkola near Vizhinjam, police said.(Representational Image)

A 55-year-old man trapped under soil inside a well near Vizhinjam in Thiruvananthapuram for nearly 24 hours is yet to be brought out on Sunday morning, despite rescue efforts continuing overnight, raising concerns about his survival.

Fire and rescue services officials and the police said the efforts continued throughout the night to bring out the man, a Tamil Nadu native, but they have not been successful till now.

The soil fell on Maharajan, who has been residing in the district for several years, while he was fixing rings inside the well at Mukkola near Vizhinjam, police said.

top videos
  • Arjun Bijlani On 'Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya-ShivShakti' & Hosting 'India's Got Talent' | EXCLUSIVE
  • Rikkie Valerie Kollé Scripts History, Becomes First-Ever Transgender Woman To Win Miss Netherlands
  • Jawan Prevue: Shah Rukh Khan Wows In Menacing Avatar; Vijay Sethupathi, Deepika, Nayanthara Impress
  • Bawaal Trailer: Varun Dhawan & Janhvi Kapoor's Film, With References To Hitler, Leaves Fans Confused
  • Ranveer, Deepika Get Clicked | Anushka Misses London Vacation With Virat | SPKK Continues To Shine

    • The information regarding the incident was received around 9.30 am on Saturday.

    Vizhinjam police, fire services personnel and local people are still engaged in removing the soil from the almost 100-feet-deep well in an effort to bring him out.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

    Follow us on

    first published: July 09, 2023, 10:24 IST
    last updated: July 09, 2023, 10:24 IST
    Read More
    Install
    App