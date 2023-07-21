Man Tries to Open Emergency Door of Paris-Bengaluru Flight Mid-air, Booked

A 29-year-old man, who hails from Andhra Pradesh, was booked at Bangalore International Airport after he allegedly tried to open the rear-left emergency door of an Air France 194 aircraft mid-air. Police said the passenger, identified as Venkat Mohith Achari, has a mental condition and the incident took place on July 15 at around 8 pm on a Paris-Bengaluru flight.

Quoting a complaint filed by the airline management, Indian Express reported that Achari was travelling alone and allegedly attempted to open the lever of the aircraft’s emergency door. The complaint was filed at the airport police station on the basis of a report submitted to the management by the flight crew who witnessed the incident.

He was booked under Section 336 (punishment with imprisonment for acting so rashly or negligently as to endanger human life or the personal safety of others) and under section 29 of Aircraft Rules, 1937 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).