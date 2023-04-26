The Andhra Pradesh Intermediate Board (BIEAP) Manabadi 2nd-year intermediate results 2023 will be out today, April 26. According to I&PR sources, the results will be announced by the education minister Botsa Satyanarayana, at 6 pm. The result was scheduled to be out by 5 pm but has now been postponed to 6 pm.

Manabadi AP Inter Result 2023 LIVE

The secretary of the board, MV Seshagiri Babu had earlier said the results for both intermediate public examination and vocational courses will be announced by the education minister at Lemon Tree Premier, Andhra Pradesh.

More than 10 lakh students appeared for the examination from the Andhra Pradesh board. Students who appeared for the exam will be able to check the results at the official websites at bieap.apcfss.in, results.bie.ap.gov.in, results.apcfss.in, bie.ap.gov.in, and manabadi.co.in.

A candidate who appeared for the examination must need a minimum of 35 marks in all subjects to pass the AP Inter results 2023. Students must achieve a minimum grade of D or a score of 35 marks or higher in order to qualify for the AP Inter 2023 exam. A score of less than 35 will be deemed a failure. Those who receive between 91 and 100 points receive an A1, the highest grade. Additionally, students scoring 90 per cent or higher will be put on the merit list and qualify for a scholarship. Students who fail the examination will have a chance to sit in the compartment examination.

After downloading the scorecard, it is important for the students to check several details on the result including name, the spelling of all the details mentioned on the scorecard, exam centre name, School name, grades and marks, percentage calculation, and pass/fail status.

