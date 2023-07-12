Trends :Chandrayaan 3 LaunchDelhi FloodsPM Modi France VisitBihar ProtestsChandrayaan-3
Home » India » Manali Rain: Highway Swept Away, Buildings Down, Drone Footage Shows Devastation | WATCH

Manali Rain: Highway Swept Away, Buildings Down, Drone Footage Shows Devastation | WATCH

Manali Floods 2023: Officials have confirmed that vehicular traffic on the Chandigarh-Shimla National Highway (National Highway 5) has resumed on Tuesday but is limited to a single lane following a landslide.

Advertisement

Curated By: Abhro Banerjee

News18.com

Last Updated: July 12, 2023, 10:42 IST

New Delhi, India

Drone footage shows the damage caused in Manali due to the heavy rainfall over the last few days. (Photo: Screen grab from video tweeted by ANI)
Drone footage shows the damage caused in Manali due to the heavy rainfall over the last few days. (Photo: Screen grab from video tweeted by ANI)

A broken highway, partially destroyed houses, and a much calmer river—these were the scenes from the foothills of Manali on Wednesday morning. Drone footage captured the devastation caused by the flood, which swept away multiple bridges, cars, and claimed many human lives.

From the video, however, it looked like the rage had finally come to an end, with clouds breaking up and patches of blue sky becoming visible.

Officials have confirmed that vehicular traffic on the Chandigarh-Shimla National Highway (National Highway 5) has resumed on Tuesday but is limited to a single lane following a landslide. Both the Chandigarh-Shimla national highway and the Chandigarh-Manali national highway were temporarily closed due to landslides.

Advertisement

Although a portion of the Manali-Chandigarh highway near the Six Mile area in Mandi was affected by a landslide, partial connectivity has now been restored. However, the highway still remains closed in some sections. The closure of the highway resulted in the stranding of numerous commuters, including tourists, in Mandi district of the state for several hours.

While speaking to news agency ANI, Neha, a tourist from Punjab’s Ludhiana said: “…We want to go home. We were scheduled to return on Sunday but we are stuck due to flood."

Another tourist, Sanjeev Arora says, “We are here in Manali since 5th July. The main track is damaged. We have been trying to go back for the past two days. The internet services and electricity supply is disrupted…"

Advertisement
top videos
  • Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan Takes Over Internet | Who Is Atlee, Director Of The Film & A South Giant?
  • Alia Bhatt On The Need To Nurture Young Planeteers, Sustainable Fashion & Going 'Green'
  • Archana Gautam Reveals What's On Her Phone - With Showsha | EXCLUSIVE
  • Shruti Haasan Documents Her 'Brutal' Jet Lag; Here's How You Can Fight It
  • Margot Robbie Channels Her Inner Barbie In Schiaparelli Dress At LA Premiere | Check Out More Looks

    • Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukku announced that partial connectivity of the Manali to Chandigarh highway has been restored. Over 2,500 vehicles carrying stranded tourists were released from Kullu and Manali via Aut. He took to his official Twitter account to inform the public, stating: “I am personally stationed in Kullu tonight to oversee evacuation and restoration operations."

    Furthermore, he reassured everyone that all the tourists are safe and will reach their respective destinations by tomorrow evening, as long as the weather remains favorable.

    Follow us on

    About the Author

    Abhro BanerjeeCovering day-to-day national and international news without the noise around it ...Read More

    • Tags:
    first published: July 12, 2023, 08:31 IST
    last updated: July 12, 2023, 10:42 IST
    Read More
    Install
    App