Mangala Devi Kannagi Temple: Testament to 'Woman Power' Enmeshed in Kerala-TN Ownership Dispute

The 2,000-year-old Mangala Devi Kannagi temple, located on the border of Tamil Nadu and Kerala, is caught in a battle between the two governments over ownership. The temple stands as a testament to the strength and power of women.

The renowned religious shrine is situated in the scenic beauty of Idukki district in Kerala. It is dedicated to Kannagi, a woman who attained legendary status in the Tamil epic Silapathikaram.

According to historical accounts, the temple was constructed by King Cheran Chenguttuvan, the ruler of Chera dynasty in ancient Tamil Nadu, approximately two millennia ago at Vannathiparai. Perched at an altitude of about 1,337 meters above sea level, the temple is renowned for its impressive architecture, with boundary walls and steps made of massive stones.

The temple is open only once a year during the Chitrapournami festival, which falls during April-May.

Nestled within the dense Periyar Tiger Reserve, the temple is known for its breathtaking surroundings and expansive green wilderness. Devotees can reach the temple via two routes: a 7-kilometer trek along a hilly path or a 14-kilometer jeep ride over a rocky mountain range facilitated by the Kerala state government. While the journey offers awe-inspiring views, it can also be spine-chilling.

According to the literary work “Silapathikaram," Kannagi embarked on a 14-day journey from Madurai to Vengaikanal Nedunkundram, where the temple now stands. It is believed that she was reunited with her husband, Kovalan, who descended from the sky to remarry her and took her with him.

Tribal people who witnessed this event reported it to King Chenguttuvan during his visit to the hilly region. Locals claim that the king brought stones from the Himalayas to construct the temple for Kannagi. The King of Ceylon, Kayavagu, also attended the temple’s consecration.

Silappathikaram narrates the story of Kovalan, a merchant from Poompuhar, who neglects his wife Kannagi and suffers significant losses in his business due to his infatuation with Madhavi, a dancer. He moves to Madurai with his wife, hoping to revive his fortunes. However, when he tries to sell his wife’s anklet, the goldsmith presents it to the king, falsely claiming it to be the queen’s lost anklet.

Without even seeing Kovalan, the king orders his execution. Enraged by this injustice, Kannagi visits the king’s court with another anklet to prove her husband’s innocence. Her anklet contains emeralds, whereas the queen’s anklet was adorned with pearls. Overwhelmed with guilt, the king dies on his throne, followed by his wife.

However, Kannagi, the first ordinary woman to become the protagonist of a Tamil epic, cannot come to terms with her personal tragedy and sets the city of Madurai ablaze. She embarks on a 14-day journey, reaching the Chera country and finally arriving near Kumuli in Kerala to reunite with her husband.

While the temple originally belonged to Tamil Nadu, according to the earliest evidence from 1817 (a survey conducted by the East India Company) and the St George Gazette of November 15, 1883, it now falls within Kerala territory and is easily accessible from the Kerala side. The Kannagi Trust, operating from Cumbum Theni district, has filed a petition in the Supreme Court to transfer the ownership to the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI).

Rajendran from the Kannagi Trust states, “The temple has two inscriptions dating back to Rajaraja Chola of the 11th century and Kulasekara Pandian of the 13th century. The epic describes the temple as being surrounded by pine trees, which can still be seen in and around the temple premises. The tribes mentioned in the epic still reside in the foothills and the water tank mentioned in the story is also present in the temple. It is disheartening to see that a temple with such a rich history is being neglected by the Kerala government. We have filed a case to regain ownership of the temple."

Currently, the temple can be accessed through Kerala and the reserved forests of Tamil Nadu. However, basic amenities have not been provided at the site. While the monument is under the control of Kerala’s Department of Archaeology, no efforts have been made to allocate funds for its conservation, according to Dr Rajendran’s claims.

Devotees who visit the temple are saddened by the neglect of Kannagi Kottam. The structures at the temple are progressively decaying. Some visitors argue that the Tamil Nadu government should take over the temple’s maintenance, similar to how the Padmanabhapuram Palace in the Kanyakumari district is managed by Kerala.