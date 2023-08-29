Manipur Assembly Adjourned Sine Die After Just 11 Minutes of Sitting Amidst Oppn Protest

In a dramatic twist of events, the Manipur Assembly session was adjourned sine die after just 11 minutes of commencement, with a mere 9 minutes dedicated to actual business due to opposition protests.

The session was initiated with an outcry from the CLP leader, who vehemently criticized the Assembly’s nature and the state of democracy.

“Is this a mockery? Let us safeguard democracy, let us uphold the constitution," the leader shouted as the Speaker assumed the chair. The confusion regarding the session’s nature and the absence of adherence to the rule of law were strongly emphasized by Ibobi.

Five Congress MLAs rose in unison to express their criticism and protest against the proceedings of the Assembly. They raised slogans and displayed placards reading “Save democracy, save constitution."

Amidst this protest, the Chief Minister, N Biren, as the leader of the House, proceeded with an obituary reference and called for a two-minute silence, which was observed by all members except the protesting Congress MLAs.

The Chief Minister, while addressing the Assembly, pointed out that discussions on matters currently before the court, as per Rule 132, are sub judice and do not require separate consideration in the House. This stance elucidated his opposition to a separate discussion on the ongoing crisis in the House.

Even as the Congress MLAs continued their protest, the Chief Minister took a moment to commend a recent successful mission carried out by ISRO and expressed gratitude towards the scientists and the Prime Minister for their contributions.

He highlighted the participation of Dr. Raghu Ningthoujam from Thanga, Manipur, as an example of the state’s substantial contributions to the nation.

Despite the Chief Minister’s address, the Congress MLAs persisted in their protest. Consequently, the House was adjourned for a 30-minute interval after a mere 9 minutes of business.

When the session resumed, the Congress protest gained momentum, leading to the Speaker’s announcement of adjournment sine die, a mere two minutes after the session recommenced.