Manipur Blockades Under Congress Rule Lasted Between 30 Days to As Long As 139 Days

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma recently alleged that the ethnic conflicts in Manipur have “genesis in faulty politics" of previous Congress governments in the state.

He also accused the Congress of displaying “duplicity" in its interest in Manipur now vis-a-vis when its leaders “didn’t even utter a word" when the northeastern state was in turmoil under the grand old party’s regimes at the state and Centre.

He said Manipur had become the “blockade capital" during UPA’s tenure.

Between 2010 and 2017, during Congress rule, blockades continued from 30 days to as long as 139 days in a year. During these blockades, the prices of petrol and LPG soared up to Rs 240 and Rs 1,900 per litre, respectively

Advertisement

In 2011, Manipur experienced one of the worst blockades lasting for 123 days. There was a severe shortage of essential commodities as petrol prices skyrocketed to Rs 200 and LPG cylinders reached up to Rs 2,000 in the black market.

Manipur is witnessing an ethnic conflict between Meiteis and Kukis since May 3, when violence broke out during ‘Tribal Solidarity March’ organised in the hill districts to protest against the Meitei community’s demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.